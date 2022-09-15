MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $10.56 on Thursday, reaching $236.66. 104,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.40 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.83.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.