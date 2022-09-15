Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in August

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

