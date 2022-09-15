Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (CVE:MCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Company Profile

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

