M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,271. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

