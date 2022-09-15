M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness comprises 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 44,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,356. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.