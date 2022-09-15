M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

