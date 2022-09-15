M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of AT&T by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,284,696. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
