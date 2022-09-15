M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $191,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

