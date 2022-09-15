M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,270. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

