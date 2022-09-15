M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $714,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 213,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,241. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

