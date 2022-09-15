M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

DEO traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,197. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

