MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,394. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

