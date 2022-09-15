Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

SBUX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,727,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,966. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

