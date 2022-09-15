Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.38. 19,377,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

