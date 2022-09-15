N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.32 on Monday. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in N-able by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of N-able by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

