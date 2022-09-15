Nabox (NABOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $302,246.00

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $302,246.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 897.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.01 or 0.08885859 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00837858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

