Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 5.8%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. 38,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 79,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

