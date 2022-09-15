Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 5.8%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. 38,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 79,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Nano One Materials Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.
Nano One Materials Company Profile
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano One Materials (NNOMF)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.