National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.17. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

