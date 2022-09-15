Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $76,773.87 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

