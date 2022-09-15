Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $212,401. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.