NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $434,393 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.