Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PSX traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,993. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

