Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 191,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

