Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $10.81 on Thursday, reaching $499.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,838. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.92 and its 200 day moving average is $551.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

