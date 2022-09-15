Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 553,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,415. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

