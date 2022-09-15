Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 544.4% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $340,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.19. The company had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

