Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $257,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $208.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day moving average is $254.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.