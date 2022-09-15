New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.