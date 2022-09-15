NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NEXGEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL Price Performance

Shares of NXGL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. NEXGEL has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

