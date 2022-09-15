NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.58. 821,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

