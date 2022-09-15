Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 2,300 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 30,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,776. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.