Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 393,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $132.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

