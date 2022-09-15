Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 33,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

