Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 1,080,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

