NFTPad Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $26,620.84 and approximately $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
NFTPad Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
NFTPad Coin Trading
