NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $124.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.42.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 191,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

