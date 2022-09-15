Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Price Performance
Shares of NLFKF remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S
