Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $295,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.98 and a 200-day moving average of $230.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.