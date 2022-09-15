Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 28,555 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $32,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,485 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KLA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,479,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

