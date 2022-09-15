Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 47,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

