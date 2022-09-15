Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

NRILY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Stories

