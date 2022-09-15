Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.