Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.
