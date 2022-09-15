Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.02. 223,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

