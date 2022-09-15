Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Up to $238.04

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $238.04, but opened at $245.83. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $242.76, with a volume of 8,666 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

