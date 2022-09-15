Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.00

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.44. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 11,174 shares traded.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

