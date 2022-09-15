Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.95

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 20702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

