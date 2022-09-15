Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NXJ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,097. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading

