NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 485.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

