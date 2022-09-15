O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

