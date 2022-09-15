Oddz Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $973,449.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,474.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance. The official website for Oddz is www.oddz.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

